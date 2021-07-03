489 new COVID-19 cases in Maha's Thane district; death toll up by 11

Thane: With the addition of 489 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,33,536, an official said on Saturday.



These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 11 persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 10,720.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.00 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,17,090, while the death toll is 2,590, another official said.