4 convicts in Nirbhaya case to be hanged on January 22 at 7am, says court
New Delhi: Four convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya Gang rape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, a Delhi court said on Tuesday.
The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora who issued death warrants gainst them.
The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta.
(Image from indiatoday.in)
