36 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tripura; count rises to 1,331

Agartala: Thirty-six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the northeastern state's tally to 1,331 on Saturday, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said.



Fifteen of the new patients are from Gomati district while 14 are from South district, three each from Sepahijala and West districts and one from Dhalai, he said.

"Out of 1,021 samples tested for COVID-19, 36 people found positive. Among them 34 people have travel history & 2 are contacts of COVID-19 patients," Deb tweeted late on Friday.

Of the 1,331 cases, 276 are active while 1,055 people have recovered, officials said.

Most of the COVID-19 patients have travel history and there is no community transmission of the disease in the state so far, they said.

All the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans who were afflicted with the disease have recovered, Education minister and Cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath said, adding that there are 19 containment zones in the state.