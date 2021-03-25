35,952 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, a new record

Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded 35,952 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began. Mumbai city also witnessed a record rise in cases during the day, health officials said.



It took the caseload in the state to 26,00,833. The state has added over one lakh cases in the last four days.

With 111 fatalities reported on Thursday, death toll reached 53,795.

Mumbai city reported 5,505 new cases, its highest daily rise till now, while the nearby Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation reported 1,027 cases, its highest rise so far.

Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 3,340 and 1,747 new cases, respectively. As many as 1,340 cases were reported in other areas of Pune district.

In Marathwada region, Aurangabad reported 1,380 cases while 958 cases were detected in Nanded district.

Nagpur city and Nagpur district (barring city) added 2,656 and 1,014 cases, respectively.

Pune city reported highest 16 deaths during the day, followed by Nagpur city where 14 people succumbed to the infection.

With discharge of 20,444 patients from hospitals, the recovery count in the state increased to 22,83,037. There are 2,62,685 active cases now.

As many as 1,53,447 coronavirus tests were carried out on Thursday, taking the total to 1,88,78,754.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 26,00,833, new cases: 35,952, death toll: 53,795, discharged: 22,83,037, active cases: 2,62,685, people tested so far: 1,88,78,754.