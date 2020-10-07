3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar: Security forces killed three militants in a 12-hour encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.



Security forces launched a search operation at Sugan village in Zainapora Tuesday evening following information about the presence of militants, a police spokesman said.



He said the search turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces. Three militants were killed in the encounter that ended this morning.



He said the identity and group affiliation of the militants were being ascertained.

