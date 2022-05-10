3 Naxals, wanted for attack on CRPF, held in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: Police have arrested three Naxals, allegedly involved in an attack on a CRPF team last month, from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said on Tuesday.



The cadres were apprehended on Monday evening from a forest in Empur village under Pamed police station limits when a joint team of the 204th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), an elite unit of CRPF, and the district force was on an area domination operation, he said.

The arrested rebels were identified as Madvi Bheema (30), Madvi Nanda (27) and Madkam Kosa (25), residents of Pedda Dharmavaram village in Pamed area, located over 450 km from the state capital Raipur, the official said.

The three were allegedly part of the Maoist squad that attacked a team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near its Dharmavaram camp on April 24 this year. But, no harm was reported to security personnel in that incident, he added.