3 LeT terrorists killed in J&K's Kupwara
Srinagar: Security forces on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and killed three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, police said.
"Based on a specific input developed by police regarding an infiltration attempt by terrorists in Jumagund village in Kupwara, the ultras were intercepted by the Army and police," a police spokesperson said.
He said an encounter broke out between the ultras and security forces in which three terrorists were neutralised.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT.
"Identification (of the terrorists) is being ascertained. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the encounter site," Kumar said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Navjot Sidhu's special diet in Patiala jail: Lactose-free milk, juice, ...26 May 2022 10:33 AM GMT
ED chargesheet: Political weapons against me ahead of Assembly polls,...26 May 2022 10:30 AM GMT
Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa questioned by CID...26 May 2022 9:06 AM GMT
Delhi Police lodges FIR day after MP Navneet Rana alleges she received ...26 May 2022 8:55 AM GMT
Gujarat: DRI seizes 56 kg of cocaine from container near Mundra port26 May 2022 8:54 AM GMT