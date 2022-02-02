3 held for firing at public in Delhi

New Delhi: Three men were arrested for allegedly opening fire at people in Angoori Bagh near the Red Fort area in north Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Three people sustained injuries in the firing but they are out of danger, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Shehzada Farid (30), Shadab (31) and Shahbaz alias Badshah (30), all residents of Chauhan Bangar, New Seelampur in Northeast Delhi, they said.

The incident took place on Monday night when one Shahid, along with his wife, was riding home on his motorcycle when they were accidentally hit by the scooter in which two of the accused were travelling.

As Shahid's motorcycle suffered minor damage, he demanded the accused to get it repaired and this led to an argument between the two parties. As the local people gathered, Shadab took out a revolver and fired five rounds of bullets -- one in the air and four at the public, police said.

Three men Aabid, Aman and Dilfaraz received injuries on their leg, thigh and back and are under treatment. Of these, Aabid is Shahid's brother, they said.

A country-made pistol, a mobile phone and a couple of two-wheelers have been seized from the accused, a police official said.

He said the incident, captured on CCTV cameras, helped the police in identifying the accused and ascertaining the sequence of events.