'26,126 rural habitations have contaminants in drinking water sources'
New Delhi: There are 26,126 rural habitations with contaminants in drinking water sources, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Monday.
Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel cited data showing 26,279 rural habitations were identified to have contaminants in water sources as of April 1 this year.
The corresponding number for both April 1 last year and April 1, 2020 was 36,054, the data showed. As of July 20, 2022, there are 26,126 rural habitations with contaminants in drinking water sources, it said.
Responding to another question, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said fluoride beyond permissible limits has been encountered in certain isolated pockets (point source) of 408 districts in 26 states and Union Territories, and arsenic in certain isolated pockets (point source) of 209 districts in 25 states and UTs.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Haryana CM Khattar launches Smart E-Beat system for cops in Gurugram25 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
'Won't spare anyone, even if he's a minister'25 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Partha, Arpita sent to ED custody till August 325 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
CM gives away Bangabibhushan, Bangabhushan & Mahanayak awards25 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
My election proof that poor can fulfil dreams too: Droupadi Murmu25 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT