24 migrants killed, 36 injured in UP truck crash

New Delhi/Auraiya (UP): A trailer crammed with migrant labourers trying to reach their distant homes amid the nationwide lockdown crashed against a stationary truck that was also carrying passengers, on a highway near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday, killing at least 24 and injuring 36.



Some of the workers coming from Delhi had stopped for tea when the accident occurred between 3 am and 3.30 am on the Auraiya-Kanpur Dehat stretch of National Highway 19, police said.

The impact of the collision, the latest in a series of road tragedies involving migrant workers returning to their villages, was so huge that both vehicles overturned and fell into a ditch.

Most of those killed were from Jharkhand and West Bengal, and some from Kushinagar in eastern Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

While the stationary vehicle was coming from Delhi and was headed towards Madhya Pradesh, the other was coming from Rajasthan, both ferrying people who found themselves without jobs, money or food during the lockdown and were desperate to get back home.

"The accident took place when some labourers travelling on the truck (coming from Delhi) halted on the Auraiya-Kanpur Dehat Road to have tea at a local shop. At this point of time, a truck coming from Rajasthan hit the stationary vehicle," Inspector General, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said.

Of the 36 injured, 14 have serious injuries and have been admitted to a hospital in Saifai (in Etawah district) while 22 have been hospitalised in Auraiya, about 400 km from New Delhi and 200 km from the state capital Lucknow, he said.

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the accident as "very tragic". "The government is carrying out relief work in full swing," he tweeted.

According to Auraiya Circle Officer Surendranath Yadav, the trailer truck was carrying about 50 migrant labourers from Rajasthan while the other truck was taking the workers to Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav also said: "At this point in time, it is not clear whether the drivers of both the trucks are among the deceased or not."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the Chief Minister has also suspended SHOs of two police stations and issued a stern warning to the concerned circle officers.

The state government has decided to give Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured, it said.

Eight migrants including four women were killed in three separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said. At least 29 others were injured in these accidents which took place in Sagar, Guna and Barwani districts, police said.

Six persons — four women and two men — were killed in an accident near Sagar, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi.

They were heading for UP from Maharashtra when the truck carrying them overturned on Sagar-Kanpur Road, 70 km from Sagar district headquarters, at around 10 am.