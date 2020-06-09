2,259 new coronavirus cases in Maha, 120 deaths
Mumbai: 2,259 new coronavirus patients were found in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 90,787, a health official said.
The death toll due to the pandemic reached 3,289 with 120 deaths being reported during the day, he added.
1,663 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total of recovered patients to 42,638, the official said.
Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 90,787, new cases 2,259, deaths 3,289, discharged 42,638, active cases 44,849, people tested so far 5,77,819
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
2,259 new coronavirus cases in Maha, 120 deaths9 Jun 2020 3:22 PM GMT
No community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, city might...9 Jun 2020 9:00 AM GMT
Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-199 Jun 2020 6:45 AM GMT
Delhi LG calls all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19...9 Jun 2020 6:45 AM GMT
Malls, Restaurants and places of worship open in Kerala9 Jun 2020 6:43 AM GMT