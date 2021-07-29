2024 elections will be people vs Modi, says Mamata; meets Sonia, Kejriwal

New Delhi: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the united Opposition will be stronger than Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP in the coming general elections in 2024. She is also optimistic about the unity of the Opposition parties and believes that "it will take shape on its own".



She remained ambivalent when quizzed on the face of the united Opposition and added that the next Lok Sabha elections will be people vs Modi, rather than any face. Banerjee claimed that Prime Minister Modi's popularity is waning, especially after the Central government failed to tackle the Covid situation.

"If your relative or close one's body is not allowed the last rites, will you support him," she asserted while making a scathing attack on the BJP-led government.

"I want to help all the Opposition parties to bell the cat. I don't want to be a leader but remain a simple cadre. I am not a political astrologer. It depends on the situation, structure. I have no problem if someone else leads. When the matter is discussed we can decide. I cannot impose," she said on the leadership issue.

While addressing her first official press conference in the national Capital after her mega victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year, Banerjee also mentioned that the 'Khela Hobe' slogan will be spread across the country during the 2024 elections.

The Trinamool supremo feels that the regional parties should be united as they are very strong nowadays. "We do not want to divide, we want to unite," she said. The same was discussed with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi during Banerjee's visit to 10 Janpath on Wednesday afternoon.

"Soniaji invited me for tea, Rahulji was also there. We discussed the political situation in general. Also discussed was the unity of Opposition parties against BJP. It was a very good meeting, and I think, there will be a positive outcome in the future."

After her meeting with Sonia, she said: "It is essential for everyone to come together to defeat BJP. Alone, I am nothing — everyone will have to work together."

The former Union minister and her party TMC left no stone unturned to attack the Central government over the Pegasus spyware case and fuel price hike. The party's parliamentarians have been protesting both inside and outside Parliament. While asked about the snooping issue, Banerjee told the media that the situation in the country is grimmer than the Emergency.

"Pegasus is a 'high-loaded' virus. There is no freedom. There should be a Supreme Court-monitored investigation. I wonder why the Central government is not responding or taking any suo-moto action? Why are they ignoring the issue," she asserted.

Banerjee further claimed that the ruling government is torturing people — from the media to the judiciary to civic society to political parties. "Everywhere they are sending ED, IT for raids," she answered while asked on the issue by media persons.

The Bengal Chief Minister discussed the same with Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi during her meeting. They also discussed the Covid situation in the country and the fuel price hike, Banerjee confirmed.

Further, she assured that once the pandemic situation gets normalised, the Opposition parties will come to the street to protest. Later, in the evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Banerjee at TMC's newly appointed general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence in South Avenue.