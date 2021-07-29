'196 non-performing officers retired in past 3 years'

New Delhi: A total of 196 non-performing government officers were prematurely retired in the last three years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Of the total, 111 were Group A officers and 85 were Group B officers, it said.



"Review of performance of government employees is a continuous process and the central government has since long been reviewing officials on grounds of performance and integrity," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

"As per the updated information/data provided (as on 21.07.2021) by the different ministries/ departments/cadre controlling authorities (CCAs) on Probity Portal, the total number of officers during the last three years (2018, 2019 and 2020) and the current year (till June 30, 2021) against whom provisions of FR 56(j)/similar provisions have been invoked, are 196," he said.