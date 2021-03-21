1,932 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, death toll grows by seven

Thane: With the addition of 1,932 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,86,249, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of seven persons, the death toll in the district rose to 6,377.

The district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.23 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,65,610 patients have recuperated from the infection and the recovery rate stands at 92.79 per cent.

There are 14,262 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 47,364, while the death toll is 1,209, another official said.