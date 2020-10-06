17-yr-old Dalit girl raped in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: A Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh following which the accused was arrested, police said on Tuesday.



The incident took place on Sunday when the 17-year-old girl was sleeping in her house and the accused, identified as Chandrakesh verma, entered her room through the terrace and raped her, they said.



According to police, the girl was alone in the house at the time of the incident.



An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's mother on Monday and Verma was arrested, they said.

