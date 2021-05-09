150 attended burial of Covid positive man, 21 dead in Rajasthan village

Jaipur: Twenty-one people died in as many days at a village in Rajasthan's Sikar district allegedly after a COVID-19-infected corpse was buried without following protocol.



However, officials said only four deaths have occurred due to the virus between April 15 and May 5.

According to officials, a COVID-19-infected body was brought to Kheerva village on April 21 and about 150 people attended the last rites and the burial was done without following Coronavirus protocol.

The body was taken out of the plastic bag and several people touched it during burial, they said.

"Only 3-4 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19 out of 21 deaths. A majority of deaths are from the older age group. We have taken samples of 147 members of families where deaths have occurred to check whether it is Covid-19 community transmission," Lakshmangarh sub-divisional officer Kulraj Meena said on Saturday.

He added that the administration has carried out a sanitisation drive in the village. Villagers are explained about the severity of the problem and now they are cooperating.

Sikar's Chief Medical and Health Officer Ajay Chaudhary maintained that a report has been sought from the local authorities following which he will be able to comment on the matter.

Kheerva falls in Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra's Assembly constituency. He had first shared the information about deaths following the burial of an infected corpse on social media but later removed it.

"With profound grief, I have to say that more than 20 people have lost their lives and several are infected," he had tweeted.With agency inputs