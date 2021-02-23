14,199 new Covid cases, 83 deaths in a single day

New Delhi: India has registered a record in the number of COVID-19 cumulative tests, with over 21.15 crore samples tested, the Union Health ministry said on Monday.



The country's national positivity rate is pegged at 5.20 per cent.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), where he emphasised the need for aggressive campaigning to combat vaccine hesitancy and called for speeding up the vaccination process.

Progressive countrywide expansion in testing infrastructure has played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers, the ministry underlined.

With 2,393 testing labs in the country including 1,220 government laboratories and 1,173 private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost.

"India's cumulative national positivity rate is presently pegged at 5.20 per cent," the ministry said.

A total of 6,20,216 tests were conducted in a span of 24 hours.

"The number of beneficiaries being tested per million every day has shown a consistent and progressive increase. India's tests per million stand at 1,53,298.4 as on date," the ministry highlighted.

India's cumulative recoveries surged to 1.06 crore (1,06,99,410) and exceed the active cases by 1,05,49,355 (71.3 times), the ministry underscored.

A total of 9,695 patients have recovered and got discharged in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry said 80.86 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in five states.

The country's total active cases is 1,50,055 as on date which consists of 1.36 per cent of India's total infections.

A total of 14,199 new cases have been recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Seven states and UTs have not reported any new cases in a span of 24 hours. These are Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu and Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the ministry said.

It said 86.3 per cent of the new cases are from five states.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,971. It is followed by Kerala with 4,070 while Tamil Nadu reported 452 new cases.

With neighbouring Kerala and four other states in the country witnessing a surge in daily cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday said surveillance in districts bordering Kerala has been intensified and it has been made mandatory for all returnees by flight to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test.

With the Karnataka government reinstating stricter control of transit passengers from Kerala in view of increasing Covid positive cases, people here bound to Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada for various purposes, including medical needs and studies are in a fix again.

Long queues of vehicles could be seen in the border areas since morning as Karnataka authorities sealed many roads, including national highways and restricted entry only for those with Covid negative certificates.

Besides, 83 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said adding five states account for 78.31 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (35). Kerala reported 15 deaths.

Amid a spike in infection in parts of Maharashtra, Mumbai has witnessed 36.38 per cent rise in the active COVID-19 cases since February 8, as per the city civic body.

Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said he has tested Corona positive. He is the seventh minister to be infected this month.

In a post on Twitter, Bhujbal said: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those who came in my contact over the past two-three days should get themselves tested."

"My health is fine and there is no reason to worry. All citizens should take proper care in the backdrop of COVID-19. Should wear masks and use sanitisers regularly," the NCP leader added.