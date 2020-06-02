'1,135 healthcare workers tested Covid +ve after attending to patients without protective gear'

New Delhi: As the Central government continued to insist that there is more than enough protective equipment available for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle, data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has now shown that at least 1,135 healthcare workers across the nation have contracted the disease after attending to COVID-19 patients without adequate protective gear.



In a new data study put together by the ICMR scientists, which analyses the testing data for COVID-19 from January 22 to April 30, many such insights have been published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research. The study, in a first, has given the exact total number of healthcare workers who have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus till April 30. A total of 2,082 healthcare workers had tested positive of which 947 were symptomatic. The other 1,135 who had tested positive in this time were asymptomatic, did not have adequate protective gear and were suspected to have come in contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients.

One other significant finding of the study was that of the total 40,184 cases detected till April 30, over 44 per cent COVID-19 cases did not have a known source of infection, further supporting experts' opinion that community transmission has been underway in India for at least a month now. The data showed that in the concerned time period, a total of 17,759 cases did not have a traceable source of infection.

Interestingly, the study also revealed that India had increased testing of hospitalised SARI patients across the nation, which is another indicator of whether a population has entered the community transmission phase or not. According to data compiled by the ICMR, 69,315 hospitalised SARI patients had been tested for COVID-19 till April 30, of which 4,204 had tested positive. As per these numbers, the prevalence rate of the disease among hospitalised patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) came to around 6.06 per cent.

However, hospitalised SARI patients accounted for more than 10 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases detected in the given time period.

The study also chose to determine contact-tracing efforts in the country and published that on an average, six contacts were traced and tested per confirmed case of COVID-19 till April 30. While some states managed to trace and test more contacts than others, states with higher cases such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan among others were unable to test up to even the 50th percentile of contacts. While confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi were only around 4,000 till April 30, the study reported that the Capital had tested around 2.1 contacts per confirmed case of COVID-19 and had managed to trace and test more than 75th percentile of contacts.

Another important finding of the analysis showed serious loopholes in reporting of patient data with respect to COVID-19. While innumerable studies across the world have shown that data points such as patient category and date of onset of symptoms are crucial to determining the nature of the virus, the ICMR study has revealed that such data points were largely missing in India's reporting. The scientists said that the proportion of missing entries with respect to these data points was high and that changes to the online reporting format may be needed to resolve this.