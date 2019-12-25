1 civilian, Army officer killed in J&K
Srinagar: In an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops, an army officer and a civilian were killed on Wednesday, along the LoC in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistani troops resorted to the unprovoked firing in Hajipeer area of Uri around 11.30 am sources said.
Pakistan, reportedly, also violated the ceasefire in nearby Rampur sector, resulting in the death of a junior commissioned officer. They said some of the shells fired by Pakistan landed in civilian areas, resulting in injuries to two civilians including a woman in Churunda village. The deceased identified as Naseema (23), succumbed to splinter injuries, they said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'Those who damaged public property should introspect'25 Dec 2019 6:11 PM GMT
J'khand Guv invited Hemant Soren to form govt: JMM25 Dec 2019 6:10 PM GMT
Ex-gratia withdrawn from Mangaluru police firing victims25 Dec 2019 6:10 PM GMT
Over 300 served notice for damaging public property25 Dec 2019 6:09 PM GMT
Tendulkar's security cover downgraded, Aaditya Thackeray's...25 Dec 2019 6:08 PM GMT