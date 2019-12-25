1 civilian, Army officer killed in J&K

Srinagar: In an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops, an army officer and a civilian were killed on Wednesday, along the LoC in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir.



Pakistani troops resorted to the unprovoked firing in Hajipeer area of Uri around 11.30 am sources said.

Pakistan, reportedly, also violated the ceasefire in nearby Rampur sector, resulting in the death of a junior commissioned officer. They said some of the shells fired by Pakistan landed in civilian areas, resulting in injuries to two civilians including a woman in Churunda village. The deceased identified as Naseema (23), succumbed to splinter injuries, they said.